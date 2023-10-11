Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have gotten off to a very suboptimal start to the 2023 NFL season. The Broncos currently sit at an abysmal 1-4 in Payton's first year as the team's head coach, with the most recent loss occurring at home to the New York Jets by a 31-21 final margin.

The incessant losing has led some to wonder if the Broncos might be players at the trade deadline in hopes of starting a rebuild for the future. However, Payton does not appear to be among those on board with that idea.

“[General manager George Paton] and I talk every day, 3, 4 times a day,” said Payton, per Mike Klis of 9News. “We're not looking to do business with any of our players. That doesn't prevent teams from calling. We pick the phone up but that's where it's at.”

The Broncos' experiment with quarterback Russell Wilson, whom they acquired from the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2022 season, has been an unmitigated disaster up to this point. Wilson has rarely resembled the former MVP candidate version of himself, and the Broncos' defense so far in 2023 has been just as bad, allowing a near NFL record of 70 points to the Miami Dolphins just a few weeks ago.

The Broncos' fortunes were supposed to change from last year's disappointment when it was announced that Sean Payton had signed on to coach the team this past offseason; however, it's safe to say that things have not gone according to plan so far.

The Broncos will next take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 12.