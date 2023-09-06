New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton dropped some football wisdom about what makes a team great.

Generally speaking your better teams are player-led teams. Your average teams are coach-led teams and your poor teams really have no leadership. So, I think it's important,” Payton said via Mike Klis of 9NEWS.

Payton made the comment on the heels of the Broncos voting Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Mike McGlinchey, Courtland Sutton, Russell Wilson, and Riley Dixon as team captains for the 2023 NFL season.

Denver is hoping that Payton will spark a big turnaround for one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 campaign. Expected to seriously contend for the Super Bowl after trading for former Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos crashed and burned in 2022, finishing last in the AFC West division with a horrid 5-12 record. They ranked last in the league in scoring offense, producing only 16.9 points per game last season.

With Payton on board to steer the team, the Broncos have someone with actual experience in winning it all in the NFL to pair up with a quarterback who also raised the Vince Lombardi Trophy before.

Payton and the Broncos are under great scrutiny, particularly from their fans, heading into the 2023 NFL campaign, as everyone is eager to see whether an eventful offseason will truly have a positive impact on the franchise.

The Broncos will kick off their 2023 schedule with a home date against Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders this coming Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.