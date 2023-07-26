At the start of training camp, Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has suffered a hamstring injury that will limit him for the upcoming week, according to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“He’ll be [a] full [participant] probably in about four days, five days, maybe a week and it’s not the same hamstring,” Payton says, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “It’s something from a workout more recently.”

Mims, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 63 overall) out of Oklahoma, was the first draft selection of the Sean Payton Era in Denver.

A speedy receiving weapon whose primary training competition is likely to be veteran wideout Tim Patrick, Mims will be looking to man the WR3 role alongside Broncos standouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Mims also provides insurance for the injury-plagued KJ Hamler, though the injuries that he's suffered himself may have already brought questions about him as a safety net.

In any case, the Broncos have high expectations for Mims, who could thrive in a Russell Wilson-led offense the same way that Tyler Lockett did with the Seattle Seahawks.

A three-year player for the Sooners, Mims tallied 123 receptions for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging an eye-popping 19.5 yards per reception as an outside receiver in an up-tempo offense. Though his lack of size at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds is likely to see him playing plenty of time in the slot, his physical tools are outstanding otherwise.

Mims ran a blistering 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, straight-line speed sure to enhance a Denver offense that was often stuck in the mud last season.