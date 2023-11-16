Social media conspiracies emerged after an image of Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon's hand went viral vs. the Bills

The Denver Broncos got themselves their third straight victory after beating the Buffalo Bills in a whirlwind of a Monday Night Football game.

The game was filled with multiple turnovers and botched plays. One of those botched plays came from Broncos' punter Riley Dixon. While attempting to kick an extra point following a touchdown, Dixon, who was responsible for holding the ball for kicker Wil Lutz, mishandled the snap and was unable to get the ball down properly.

What ensued was a mad scramble for the ball, and a failed extra-point attempt. During that scramble, Dixon did manage to land on the ball but was also tackled in the process.

Later in the game, the Broncos were poised to kick a game-winning field goal. After Lutz drilled the field goal, fans noticed what looked like a mysterious substance on Dixon's hand. Social media was quick to accuse Dixon and the Broncos of cheating.

The Broncos place holder had pine tar on his hand, that’s not legal @nfl — Samuel Ellis (@Sellis_53) November 14, 2023

Is that stickum on the holders hand? Are my foreign substances banned in the NFL @PFTCommenter @PMTsportsbiz @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/M7yAUVuAKx — JS (@four1shue) November 14, 2023

With Dixon mishandling a snap earlier in the game, fans started to accuse Dixon of using a sticky substance like pine tar to help him hold onto the ball better.

The truth is, the mark is from an injury Dixon sustained. Mike Klis of 9News Denver immediately shot down the conspiracies, saying the mark on Dixon's hand is a raw skin scab from the failed extra point attempt and scramble for the ball. The shine on the painful turf burn is most likely from a liquid bandage to help seal the wound.

If the NFL believed Dixon used a sticky substance, they would likely conduct an investigation. But the NFL has no plans to do so.