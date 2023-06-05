Sitting near courtside at the NBA Finals comes with some unfortunate and often overlooked risks. Fans who pay that kind of money are going to let their voices be heard. Hall of Fame running back and Denver Broncos great Terrell Davis learned that the hard way in the Nuggets' Game 2 loss versus the Miami Heat.

A thrilling fourth quarter took shape, as the No. 8-seeded Heat came roaring back to take the lead. A Jimmy Butler 3-pointer put the team up six, further stunning the Nuggets and their home crowd. A few Heat fans relished in the epic turnaround and made sure to celebrate right in front of the disgusted Davis, courtesy of The Comeback.

Former Denver Broncos great Terrell Davis found himself in the middle of this celebration from Miami Heat fans. 🏀🏈😂 pic.twitter.com/QtRdpKHCHU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 5, 2023

It is hard to tell if Terrell Davis was nauseated by Denver's defense or by being subjected to a cross-seat high five. One can only guess how much gloating the Super Bowl 32 MVP endured throughout that fourth quarter, so it is very possible he had just simply had enough.

The local sports hero surely expected a different outcome, especially after Game 1's decisive victory in Ball Arena, a place that saw the Nuggets lose just seven times this year (undefeated at home in playoffs until Sunday). The franchise has faced adversity before, but they are face-to-face with a battle-tested, veteran team who is not rattled by the moment.

Davis witnessed first-hand Miami's signature grit, as well as the passion of its fan base. His experience probably soured him on making a road trip to South Beach for NBA Finals Games 3 or 4.

The Nuggets can draw some inspiration from watching old Broncos film, as they look to reclaim momentum. Davis was a major catalyst to the franchise finally getting over the hump and winning two championships. His anguish should also be motivation.

That man deserves some peace.