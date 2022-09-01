The massive raise Russell Wilson is getting in 2022 thanks to new $245 million extension

Before even taking an in-game snap with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson has agreed to a long-term contract extension. he can make up to $245 million on the new deal.

Just this season, Wilson will be getting a $33 million raise on top of his already massive salary. He will make just under $60 million this season and $85 million over the next two seasons, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s new contract gives him a $33 million raise in 2022, from $24M to $57M. He gets $85M total over two years (up from $51M he had left on his old deal) and $124M over three, while Denver locks up another four non-guaranteed years on top of it. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

Russell Wilson is getting a massive bag from the Broncos, who hope that the former Seattle Seahawks superstar can make them a championship contender again. He is also remaining in the endorsements game, appearing in the Prime Video advertisements that feature a misshapen football.

The Broncos are making a pretty sizable bet that Wilson, an undersized 33-year-old who relies on his legs pretty heavily, will hold up over the coming years and remain one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. It isn’t a terrible bet to make, as he has been truly great over the course of his career. Making the contract more frontloaded was a wise move by the Denver front office.

Wilson has the talent around him to lead the Broncos back to the playoffs, even in a mind-blowingly loaded AFC West. A strong presence on defense and key weapons like Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon will help the veteran a lot, and vice versa.

With a massive extension keeping him in town for years to come, Russell Wilson is ready to ride with Broncos country as he begins the next phase of his career.