Even though they are 2-1 in the first three games of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Denver Broncos have yet to pull off a signature win that can be interpreted as a sign that they are indeed a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Russell Wilson’s first year with the team. They suffered an embarrassing 17-16 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 before laboring to a 19-9 home win over the Houston Texans in Week 2. In their last outing, the Broncos ended up on top of one of the ugliest games in recent memory, beating the San Francisco 49ers, 11-10, in Denver.

The Broncos are averaging just 14.3 points per game this season so far and that’s second-worst in the NFL. Considering they have faced two teams projected to finish last in their respective divisions, the Broncos should have more than a win to show for heading to Week 4. However, one Redditor (danhipen) believes that the Broncos are on the verge of breaking through on offense because they have in front of them ahead of them that seems to be exactly what the doctor just ordered to cure their woes.

Redditor danhipen pointed out that the first three games of Peyton Manning with the Broncos in the 2012 season were also full of struggles just like the stretch that Russell Wilson just had. But in the fourth week, Manning found his groove to lead the Broncos to a 37-6 home win over the then-Oakland Raiders. Wilson and the Broncos also have the Las Vegas Raiders on their plate this week and they seem to be catching Derek Carr and company at just the perfect time. The Raiders are the only remaining winless team in the NFL in large part because their defense has been a mess.

Las Vegas is allowing 25.7 points and 376.3 total yards per game, 24th and 21st in the league so far this season, respectively. The Raiders’ lack of pass rush is glaring, as evidenced by the fact that they are last in the NFL with a 1.79 percent defensive sack rate. That’s music to the ears of Wilson, who has been taken to the ground a total of seven times in the last two games.