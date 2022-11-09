By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Denver Broncos entered the 2022-2023 season with very high expectations. However, they have fallen woefully short of meeting those, as they sit at 3-5 and in third place in the AFC West. The team’s shortcomings this season led to the massive trade of Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. That trade appeared to come out of nowhere as many people thought the Broncos might instead move wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

On Tuesday, Broncos general manager George Paton shared his thoughts on why Jeudy wasn’t traded.

"We wanted to keep our young, talented receivers," Broncos GM George Paton said after the NFL trade deadline. https://t.co/rCE6lasDcV — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) November 8, 2022

“We received a number of calls on our receivers and some other positions,” the Broncos GM said. “We wanted to keep our young, talented receivers. We started to get some rhythm in the last game versus Jacksonville and we just feel good with where we’re going.”

The Broncos are coming off of their bye week. Prior to that, they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17. In the win, Russell Wilson threw for 252 yards. Jeudy led the team with six catches and finished second in yardage with 62 yards. Courtland Sutton was held to just one catch for 13 yards and K.J. Hamler caught two balls.

So, Paton must be speaking on a relative scale. Technically, that was a very strong performance from the Broncos receivers.

“We’re trending in the right direction with Jerry, [KJ] Hamler and Courtland [Sutton]. We didn’t want to break that up. We have a good thing going. We’re in it to win it moving forward and so we kept all of our receivers.”

It’s interesting to hear Paton talk about the team being in it to win it. They did after all trade arguably their best player on one of the best defenses in football.