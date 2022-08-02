Tim Patrick carted off field after incredible catch at Broncos training camp

The Denver Broncos offense is looking to take a big step forward in the 2022 season. With Russell Wilson under center, and a talented assortment of playmakers at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, the pieces are in place for the Broncos to put points on the board consistently in 2022. Their playmaking depth may have taken a hit this morning, though, as wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a leg injury.

Patrick is part of a promising group of Broncos wide receivers that many expected to improve in 2022. This certainly isn’t a good sign, and it’s fair to wonder whether Patrick’s status for the 2022 season could be in jeopardy.

Reports out of Denver right now are that WR Tim Patrick made a brilliant catch, went down and grabbed his leg. The cart came out for him. Patrick has had early chemistry with Russell Wilson and is a great NFL story. Hoping for the best — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 2, 2022

This could be a potentially huge loss for the Broncos, as Patrick is coming off a really solid 2021 campaign. He hauled in 53 passes for 734 yards and five touchdowns, despite dealing with Denver’s inconsistent quarterback play. With Wilson set to be under center, it was reasonable to expect Patrick to take a step forward in 2022.

The Broncos top receiver trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Patrick were all expected to improve now that they were catching passes from Wilson. And Patrick appeared to have good chemistry with Wilson right out of the gate. Losing one of their top wideouts could be devastating for Denver’s offense.

Patrick’s status is still up in the air, but anytime someone gets carted off the field, it usually isn’t a good sign. Hopefully Tim Patrick won’t be forced to miss much time, but the early indications are that the Broncos could be without one of their top wide receivers for an extended period of time.