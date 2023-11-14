The Denver Broncos pulled off a massive win against the Bills on Monday, but they'll have to enjoy the victory in Buffalo a little longer.

After pulling off a massive upset victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night thanks to a game-winning field goal, it sounds like the Broncos are going to have to keep celebrating in Buffalo for a bit before returning home. The Broncos are dealing with a plane malfunction and are currently stuck in Buffalo, according to Chris Tomasson.

#Broncos LB Alex Singleton said the team plane is "malfuntioning,'' delaying their flight back from Buffalo, where they are now. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 14, 2023

#Broncos LB Alex Singleton said he expects it will be just a short flight delay they have coming home from Buffalo. "We'll be back in Denver before Sunday." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 14, 2023

Broncos continue incredible season turnaround

Being stuck in an away city after a win is certainly a lot more palatable than after a loss. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Broncos pulled off the win behind a great effort from the defense. The Broncos forced Josh Allen to throw two interceptions and held down Buffalo's potent offensive attack. The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the Monday night loss.

Russell Wilson was solid and managed the game well, going 24-for-29 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos picked up a huge pass-interference penalty late in the fourth quarter that led to the game-winning field from Wil Lutz, who originally missed the attempt but got a second chance at it due to Buffalo having 12 men on the field.

The Broncos have shown signs of life and are back in the playoff hunt after it appeared they'd be headed towards another disastrous season. With wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, the Broncos will undoubtedly look to carry the momentum into two home matchups against the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns up next.

After two massive upsets against AFC contenders, the Broncos likely can't wait to get home and have a chance to continue one of the more memorable season turnarounds in recent history.