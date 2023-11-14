Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. took some fan heckling in stride after the Broncos upset the Bills in Week 10.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has been one of the most underutilized talents in the NFL this season, and there's a pretty good chance he knows it, too. After the Broncos beat the Bills and Mims Jr. was signing autographs for fans, Mims Jr. was heckled for his zero-catch performance in the upset victory and took it all in stride, via Dov Kleiman.

#Broncos rookie WR Marvin Mims: "He don't throw it to me anyway." After a fan was heckling him for having 0 catches.

Marvin Mims Jr. a non-factor again in Broncos win

Marvin Mims Jr. is right in that Wilson very rarely throws him the ball. The second-round pick from Oklahoma has just one target in each of the last four games, despite getting more time on the field.

Mims Jr. has shown the ability to be an electric playmaker when he gets the ball, but it hasn't happened all that often. Mims is averaging 22.4 yards per reception but has only caught 11 passes as he's shared playing time with the core receiver group of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton for the Broncos.

While Mims Jr. and Russell Wilson are fortunate to be back on the winning side after big upsets against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, it would be nice to see the two connect on a few of Wilson's patented “moon balls” going forward toward the end of the season. Mims Jr. has speed for days, and the Broncos have yet to fully implement him into the offensive game plan or play him substantially more than some of the other receivers on the roster who are also behind Jeudy and Sutton.

We'll see if the slightly squeaky wheel gets some grease moving forward for the Broncos, who can be a much more dangerous team if Mims Jr. gets more involved.