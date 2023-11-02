Brooke Shields told the story of how Bradley Cooper ended up holding her hand in the ambulance when she suffered a grand mal seizure.

In an interview with Glamour, Brooke Shields told the story of how Bradley Cooper was with her when she suffered a grand mal seizure.

As one of the magazine's 2023 Women of the Year, Shields sat down for an interview and told the story. This happened before she performed her one-woman show Previously Owned by Brooke Shields in New York City.

“I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium. I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you okay?’” she stated.

The Blue Lagoon star said she left the venue for “no reason at all.”

“I'm like, ‘Why am I out here?'” she continued.

Shields returned inside and as two women came up to her, “everything starts to go black,” she said.

“Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall,” she added.

Shields described her state at the time as “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.”

“The next thing I remember, I'm being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on.”

Bradley F*****g Cooper

And when she woke up, it was to “Bradley f*****g Cooper is sitting next to me, holding my hand.”

Shields said, “This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.”

Cooper and Shields were in 2008's Midnight Meat Train and remained friends.

How did Cooper, as if by magic, came to be by her side?

Not really magic, but someone called Cooper’s assistant Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy, who couldn’t be immediately reached. Cooper's assistant then called him, who happened to be near where Shields was.