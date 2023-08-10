Every NFL team dreads cutdown day. Not only do many players' dreams die or take a major hit, but their overall livelihood hinges on whether or not they make the 53-man roster. It happens all over the NFL, and the Cleveland Browns are no exception.

Seeking a bounce-back season, the Browns need all hands on deck to get back to the playoffs in 2023, including from players currently on the roster bubble. Two guys in particular need a big showing in preseason to fortify their standing on Cleveland's 53-man roster.

Kellen Mond

Kellend Mond looks the part of a pro quarterback. He's 6-3 217 pounds. He has a big arm. He's mobile, as evidenced by the 1,608 rushing yards he accumulated over four seasons at Texas A&M.

With more and more NFL teams actively seeking mobile quarterbacks who can also sling it, it made sense that Mond generated legit interest after his collegiate career came to the close. He was drafted with the second pick of the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Mond had a chance to be the successor to Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2023, but then he actually got on the field.

There's difference between looking the part and playing the part, and Mond hasn't played the part in the NFL. It doesn't get more damning than this.

It looks like Mike Zimmer might have been right about Kellen Mond 😬 pic.twitter.com/wzRlN67GUF — TheRX (@TheRxForum) August 4, 2023

Mond appeared in one game with the Vikings, going 3-of-5 for five years before the team released him before last season. The Browns scooped him up and had Mond sit all of last season as their third-stringer.

He has an outside chance of competing for the team's backup to Deshaun Watson, but is mostly in competition with UCLA rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the third-string spot. If one preseason game is any indication, Mond has some work to do.

Chazz Surratt making a good impression to start the preseason 👏 📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/O43ycnjUJC — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mond went 13-of-19 for 92 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Hall of Fame Game last week. Meanwhile, Thompson-Robinson balled out, going 8-of-11 for 82 yards with a score of his own and adding 36 yards on the ground.

Luckily for Kellen Mond, the Browns still have three more preseason games to play. But he needs to play well in those games, or Thompson-Robinson is going to take his job.

Anthony Schwartz

Like Mond, Anthony Schwartz carried plenty of promise entering the NFL. He was also a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, thanks in large part to his 4.32 40-yard dash. He entered the league as a 20-year-old, perfect for a team to have a long road in terms of development. However, that development hasn't quite happened yet.

Schwartz registered 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season. Those numbers decreased as a sophomore, when he was only able to snag four balls for 51 yards. Drops and holding onto the ball in general have been an issue for Schwartz throughout his career, weaknesses and that reared theur ugly head yet again in the Hall of Fame Game when he got the ball punched out of his grasp running after a screen pass.

This was Schwartz's only reception on the day. He's going to need a lot more in the Browns' next two preseason games.

Cleveland didn't have a ton of receiving depth last season beyond Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but did have plenty of developmental options like Schwartz and last year's rookie David Bell. But the Browns added Elijah Moore and rookie Cedric Tillman this offseason.

If Coooper, DPJ, Moore and Tillman are locks to make the roster, then players like Bell, Schwartz, Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant Sr. and Jaelon Darden are battling for maybe one or two spots. If Schwartz wants to make this roster, he needs a big preseason to fend these guys off.