In their 2022 preseason opening game, the Cleveland Browns triumphed against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars had the stronger start in their matchup, but the Browns’ depth won them the day.

Deshaun Watson made his Browns debut in a highly anticipated game. It was a dismal one for him, however, as he only managed to complete one pass and departed the field with his side down 13-0.

From that point on, Cleveland’s reserves took control and performed considerably better to secure the victory.

Many Browns players stepped up, but there were also those who underwhelmed. These players saw their stocks fall, and they need to impress in Week 2 to strengthen their hold on their roster spots.

Browns players who must impress in preseason Week 2

3. Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz, an Auburn receiver whom the Browns drafted in the third round last year, had a forgettable rookie campaign. He actually had just 10 catches overall in 2021. Fans also remember him for having given up on the route that led to Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury.

Fans have been urging the team to replace Schwartz all summer, but that is not going to happen. The staff knew it would take time for him to mature when they drafted him. That does not imply that they were pleased with what they witnessed during the 2022 preseason opener, though.

Three passes were directed at Schwartz, but none were successfully caught. Deshaun Watson overthrew one, but Schwartz dropped the others.

Deshaun Watson breaks from the pocket makes a play to Anthony Schwartz for the 1st down… wait never mind Schwartz dropped it!#CLEvsJAX x #Browns pic.twitter.com/6vBuQ7pHLU — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

Watson had definitely come to trust him during training camp, but after this performance, that could change. Schwartz is currently in the wide receivers’ second unit, but another bad performance in Week 2 might send him further down the depth chart.

2. Alex Wright

Experts anticipate Alex Wright, a third-round selection out of UAB, to grow into a valuable player. Based on his preseason opener performance, however, he still has so much room to grow.

The Jaguars successfully got their runner on the outside by drawing Wright inside a few times. To compound things, when Wright struck C.J. Beathard in the face, he was also assessed a roughing the passer penalty.

Many consider Wright an incredibly gifted pass rusher, but his performance in his debut game showed that he still has plenty to learn. Although there’s no need to panic just yet, this performance certainly won’t strengthen his chances of rising to the starting d-line unit.

1. D’Ernest Johnson

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both capable of controlling games on their own, Cleveland has without a doubt the strongest running back group in the NFL. D’Ernest Johnson, who is third on the depth chart and had a strong season last year when called upon, can also put up amazing numbers.

Johnson is back on a one-year contract, but he had a disappointing showing against the Jaguars. He attempted three times to rush the ball but gained 0 yards overall. He also had a fumble that ended one of their initial drives.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is 1 of 5 for 7 yards in three series so far…D'Ernest Johnson has a fumble and Anthony Schwartz struggling early in this one — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 12, 2022

Since they were all out of rhythm, the whole starting offense certainly could have been utilized. It was Johnson, however, who made that costly error. Johnson is surely looking to be a veteran RB in the NFL. That means he needs to string together stronger performances in the games to come.