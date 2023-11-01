Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker certainly didn't hold back when talking about the recent performance of Cleveland's defense, who started the year out red-hot but has uncharacteristically struggled a bit over the last two games. Walker didn't mince words at all, via Tom Withers of the AP.

Browns LB Anthony Walker said the defense has to do much better against the run, which “we haven’t done worth a shit” the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/WBWWorahst — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 1, 2023

Cleveland's recent defensive struggles

The Browns have allowed 62 points over the last two weeks to Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts offenses, with most of the damage coming on the ground. The Colts ran for 168 yards as a team in Cleveland's narrow Week 7 victory, while the Seahawks went for 114 yards in the Week 8 loss for the Browns.

Those numbers aren't damning on their own, but it's a stark contrast to how Cleveland's defense started the year. Through the first three weeks of the season, Cleveland averaged only 52 rushing yards per game allowed. That number has spiked to 130 rushing yards per game allowed over the last four weeks.

The Browns are going to have to get the job done defensively, especially given the shaky quarterback situation in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson's status for Week 9 is still unknown, and PJ Walker hasn't been able to consistently put the Browns in good situations. The offense needs to help out the defense, as teams can play more conservatively and run the ball against Anthony Walker and Cleveland's defense to avoid letting Myles Garrett and company tee off on their quarterbacks.

We'll see if the Browns can limit the rushing attack of the struggling Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 and regain some of the form that Anthony Walker and the Browns defense had earlier in the season.