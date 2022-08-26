D’Ernest Johnson among 3 Browns players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

As the 2022 NFL preseason inches toward a close, the pressure is mounting for many players. The preseason reps are one of the best routes for players to put themselves on the map as each team begins to cement its future plans. There are some fierce competitions around the league, including for the Cleveland Browns. The franchise will look to wipe the slate clean from last year and have its sights sets on an improved 2022 season. With so much talent competing for spots, it is impossible for every solid piece to make the 53-man roster. Here are three players who must have a strong Week 3 preseason performance to ensure they do not find themselves on the outside looking in.

Browns players who need big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

D’Ernest Johnson — RB

The running back position is clearly one of the strong suits of the Browns. The duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt strikes fear into opposing defenses due to their physically demanding and effective run styles. Even with Hunt’s search for a new contract or trade destination, each guy is expected to play a key role in the offense this season.

Both Chubb and Hunt missed some time last year, which allowed D’Ernest Johnson an opportunity. He received 100 carries and ran for 534 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he took advantage of the opportunities he was given, his role on the roster does not appear as concrete as it once was.

One of the reasons for this was the team’s decision to draft Jerome Ford in the fifth round of the most recent NFL draft. The rookie averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season at Cincinnati. In addition, Demetric Felton Jr. is also in the mix for carries after being drafted in the sixth round of last year’s draft. While he did not make much of an impact in the offense as a rookie, he played an important role as a kick and punt returner and is expected to maintain this role this season. John Kelly Jr. is also in the mix and looking to latch on to a roster spot.

If D’Ernest Johnson is to secure his place on the 2022 roster, a strong Week 3 preseason performance would help greatly. The Browns’ running back room is extremely competitive. While many teams will be hopeful a running back of his talent slips free, look for him to have a strong preseason performance and remind the Browns of what he is capable of.

Jordan Elliott — DT

The two-year grace period after he entered the NFL is over, and the pressure has mounted for Jordan Elliott. The defensive lineman was drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft and has not made much of an impact thus far. Through two years, in which he has been active for 16 games in each, Elliott has tallied just 41 tackles and half a sack.

His durability is a positive takeaway, but one would hope he could do more with the opportunities that he has received. He has not been exceptionally bad but has done little to cement his long-term future.

One advantage that Elliott has is that the team lost Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson this offseason. However, there is still a solid group of talent that is competing for minutes among the defensive line. A strong preseason performance where he flashes the athleticism and ability to push the line in the way that was expected when the Browns drafted him would go a long way to securing his role on the team.

Demetric Felton Jr. — RB/WR

Similar to D’Ernest Johnson, second-year running back Demetric Felton Jr. also could use an impactful performance to secure his spot on the team. The UCLA product has increased his chances by taking some reps with the wide receivers during training camp. It is clear Clevland is trying to find the best way to utilize him to ensure he stays on the roster.

In his rookie year, he had just seven rushing attempts for 24 yards. He also received 18 receptions and converted those into 181 yards and two touchdowns. The speedster made his impact more clearly felt in the return game, as he led the team in punt return yardage and was second on kick returns. While this impact on special teams certainly helps his case for the roster, he was not productive enough to motivate the team to carry him purely for this role.

The best route for Felton to make the Browns’ final 2022 roster would be for him to show he is capable as a receiver. It is easier said than done to make this type of positional transition at the NFL level, but he has shown flashes as a pass-catching back. A strong Week 3 preseason performance where he is showing progress in his route-running and ability as a wide receiver would go a long way to proving Felton’s roster security.