We already know the Cleveland Browns won’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson and will start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson for their Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Browns did get a positive injury update ahead of this crucial AFC North showdown, as it now seems like right tackle Dawand Jones will be ready to go Sunday.
“#Browns Dawand Jones (knee, shoulder) back in practice today on #Steelers Thursday,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported ahead of the Browns-Steelers game.
This Browns' injury update is obviously good news and more important than ever with a fifth-round rookie making his second NFL start. Fourth-round rookie tackle Dawand Jones is already his team’s Plan B at the position. The only reason he is the starter is that All-Pro RT Jack Conklin went out for the season with a knee injury in Week 1.
The last time Thompson-Robinson started, back in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, the QB went 19-of-36 (52.7%) for 121 yards with three interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson is promising to play better this weekend, but against TJ Watt and the Steelers pass rush — even with Jones playing in front of him — that will be tough. The Browns are +1.5 favorites in this game because they are at home, which shows what a toss-up this game is.
Whichever offense can eke out a few more yards will likely be the winner of this Browns-Steelers Week 11 showdown, and Jones playing will help Cleveland with that. However, Watt will also surely have something to say about that.