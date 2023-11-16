The Browns got a big Dawand Jones injury update ahead of the team's crucial NFC North Week 11 matchup with the rival Steelers.

We already know the Cleveland Browns won’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson and will start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson for their Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Browns did get a positive injury update ahead of this crucial AFC North showdown, as it now seems like right tackle Dawand Jones will be ready to go Sunday.

“#Browns Dawand Jones (knee, shoulder) back in practice today on #Steelers Thursday,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported ahead of the Browns-Steelers game.

This Browns' injury update is obviously good news and more important than ever with a fifth-round rookie making his second NFL start. Fourth-round rookie tackle Dawand Jones is already his team’s Plan B at the position. The only reason he is the starter is that All-Pro RT Jack Conklin went out for the season with a knee injury in Week 1.

The last time Thompson-Robinson started, back in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, the QB went 19-of-36 (52.7%) for 121 yards with three interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is promising to play better this weekend, but against TJ Watt and the Steelers pass rush — even with Jones playing in front of him — that will be tough. The Browns are +1.5 favorites in this game because they are at home, which shows what a toss-up this game is.

Whichever offense can eke out a few more yards will likely be the winner of this Browns-Steelers Week 11 showdown, and Jones playing will help Cleveland with that. However, Watt will also surely have something to say about that.