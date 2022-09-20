The Cleveland Browns suffered a remarkable collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday, despite holding a 13-point lead with less than 2 minutes left on the clock. After the Jets managed to make things a one-score game, the team miraculously converted on an onside kick. Browns star Amari Cooper is taking the blame on that failed recovery, as the wide receiver was the closest one to the loose ball that ended up in the hands of the Jets. Via Tom Withers, Cooper accepted responsibility for the error, indicating he should have come up with the ball during the critical onside kick.

Cooper on onside kick: “It was my play to make and I didn’t make it.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/lfsoFD4dSj — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 20, 2022

The Jets’ comeback was set up after Nick Chubb scored a controversial touchdown, rather than go down inside the red zone. Chubb’s decision left 1:55 on the clock. While the Browns were still labeled as having a 99.9% chance of winning, things didn’t pan out that way.

A 66-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Corey Davis set up the onside kick, which was recovered by the Jets just over a minute on the clock. With 22 seconds left, Flacco found Garrett Wilson for the game-winning touchdown, putting the Jets ahead of the Browns, 31-30.

Things could have played out a lot differently for the Browns had Chubb gone down rather than score, or had Cooper managed to come away with the onside kick. That’s all hindsight now, however, and the Browns will simply need to execute next time they’re in a tough spot. Cooper is willing to accept the blame this time, though it’s still unfathomable that the defense let up two late touchdowns in that fashion.

Cooper had a big game prior to the disastrous conclusion. He hauled in nine receptions on 10 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown catch, leading the Browns in all receiving categories.