By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

Despite all of the numerous commercials promoting gambling during broadcast of their games, the NFL has a strict policy against players betting on them. Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar found out that policy extends to team employees and former players.

The long-time quarterback was removed from the team’s radio network for placing a bet on the first day gambling became legal in the state of Ohio, which was January 1st. Bernie Kosar put $19,000 (he wore No. 19 during his playing days) on his beloved Browns to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s season finale. Cleveland lost the game 28-14.

In response to the removal, Kosar tweeted “Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I am shocked & disappointed. Brown & Orange is my life … Go #Browns”

Kosar’s punishment comes months after Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for the same offense when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

A Browns team spokesman released the following statement in regards to the firing of Kosar: “Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game.”

If the Browns won the game against the Steelers, Kosar said the winnings would go to charity. Coming in, Cleveland was a 2.5 point underdog according to Tipico Sportsbook, the app used to place the bet.

Kosar lost the money, and a whole lot more.