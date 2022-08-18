Browns could have their own Soldier Field fiasco thanks to MGK concert

Machine Gun Kelly felt right back at home when he performed in front of a sellout crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium last Saturday, but that also meant that the stadium’s crew will have to replace the grass on the field. They also hope that it grows back just in time for the Cleveland Browns game there against the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday.

It’s a bit tough to bet on that, though. As Browns reporter Daryl Ruiter pointed out, it could take up to 14 days for that new grass to “root properly.”

#Browns installed new sod at @FEStadium following the MGK concert Saturday night. Takes 10-14 days for it to root properly. They're playing on it Sunday. Hope the miracle grow works some OT this week. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 17, 2022

However, according to a TMZ source, the stadium’s management is confident that everything will be just smooth and fine for both the Browns and the Eagles.

“There were rumblings the grass would simply not be ready in time for the 1 PM kickoff on the 21 … but according to our sources, it won’t be an issue.”

Hopefully, that is true because the NFL can’t afford to have another fiasco related to an actual playing field. The NFL is still not done catching heat on social media after the disastrous state of Soldier Field that the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs played on back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Former Browns starter and now president of the National Football League Players Association, JC Tretter, even called out the NFL for it. As a former Browns player himself, don’t expect Tretter to be silent if the grass at FirstEnergy Stadium resembles that of Soldier Field this coming weekend.

The Browns and the Eagles both can’t have bad things on Sunday all because of the field.