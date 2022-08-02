Browns fans mob Deshaun Watson following NFL’s 6-game ban

Don’t expect Cleveland Browns fans to turn on their newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson just yet.

Watson was suspended six games by the NFL on Monday, but Browns backers sure didn’t seem to care as they showered their embattled quarterback with praise and autograph requests following practice today.

After months of discourse and speculation, Watson was finally handed his ban for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans, yet the three-time Pro Bowl passer was all smiles as fans who attended the Browns’ training camp in Berea, Ohio, “mobbed” the franchise’s Baker Mayfield replacement. In fact, Watson’s attention and John Hancock were in such high demand that a Browns official had to yell at fans to “back it up” and give the signal-caller room.

Despite being suspended for six contests, Watson is allowed to practice with the team in training camp.

Deshaun Watson getting mobbed for autographs by fans after practice #Browns pic.twitter.com/c472xtoVKs — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 1, 2022

Deshaun Watson might be all smiles now, sure, but he’s reportedly not happy that he was suspended at all, while the NFL was seeking an indefinite ban that would last at least a season. The NFL has 72 hours to decide if they will appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s judgment.

Watson, of course, was acquired — along with a 2024 sixth-rounder — in the offseason by the Browns for Cleveland’s first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, along with a 2023 third-rounder and fourth-rounders in 2022 and 2024. He sat out the entire 2021 campaign due to a trade request and numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

Watson is expected to make his highly anticipated Browns debut in Week 7 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.