The Cleveland Browns have made a move on AJ Green, re-signing the defensive back to a one-year contract, as reported by Jordan Schultz of The Score.

AJ Green was about to turn into a free agent next week, so this is a timely move for the Browns, who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before getting signed by Cleveland in the same year.

AJ Green played just a total of two games in his first season with the Browns in 2020 but his appearances have increased gradually since. In 2021, he appeared in 12 games. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games for the Browns. AJ Green has mostly seen action as part of the special teams, logging in 60 percent of ST snaps in 2021 and 50 percent in 2022. Over the last two seasons, Green has recorded two interceptions, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and 39 combined tackles.

With AJ Green back, the Browns are pretty much set in the cornerback position for the 2023 season, as he is going to work again for another year at least with Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson. The Browns also still have a decision to make on Greedy Williams, who could leave the team in NFL free agency.

In 2022, the Browns were just 19th in scoring defense with 22.4 points allowed per game but were fifth against the pass with only 196.2 yards given up per contest through the air and fourth in opponents’ pass completion rate (60.69%).