The Cleveland Browns and former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood are reportedly in agreement on a contract. Leatherwood, who was recently waived by the Chicago Bears, is signing with the Browns' practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The move gives the Browns a player with plenty of upside. Leatherwood hasn't performed up to his potential so far in his career, but he's also only 24-years old.

Browns, Alex Leatherwood agree to contract

Leatherwood was a first-round NFL Draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. He made his debut in the league during the 2021 season, displaying signs of promise. The offensive tackle was ultimately waived by the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2022 season though. The Bears took a chance on him but Leatherwood appeared in only four games in 2022. Now he's set to join his third team in as many seasons.

Perhaps Leatherwood will find his footing in Cleveland with the Browns. The Browns feature a young and talented roster that is looking to reach the playoffs. Nothing will be easy, however, since Leatherwood is just signing with the practice squad. Cleveland will certainly monitor him closely though. He could earn an opportunity to start at some point in 2023 if he impresses with the practice squad.

The Browns have high expectations for the upcoming campaign. Despite playing in a competitive AFC North division, Cleveland believes their roster is ready to reach new heights.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Browns as they are made available.