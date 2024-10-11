Few teams have more injuries in the NFL entering Week 6 than the Cleveland Browns, but the team will finally receive a slight improvement in that category. Ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced two key players will be making their season debuts.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. will both be returning from layoffs to play in Week 6, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Conklin has been on the injury report every game of the season and has not played a snap since 2023 while Hall is back from a five-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The suspension stemmed from Hall's arrest on Aug. 13 for a domestic altercation the previous night involving his fiancée. He pleaded not guilty to later charges of disorderly conduct after his fiancée changed her original story.

Hall was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was expected to compete with veteran Shelby Harris for the starting role on the Browns' defensive line before his arrest.

Conklin has dealt with a myriad of health issues during his Browns career and has yet to play a full season with the team. The star tackle has not seen the field since Week 1 of the 2023 season when he tore his ACL and MCL against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns still without several key players entering Week 6

Getting Conklin and Hall back will be a step in the right direction for the Browns, but the team is still dealing with more injuries than it can currently handle. After just five games, Cleveland lists 27 players on its injury list, including 11 on injured reserve.

On offense, the Browns have already ruled out center Ethan Pocic, who will join traditional starters Wyatt Teller and Nick Chubb on the sidelines. Running backs D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. are listed as questionable along with David Njoku, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Zak Zinter.

The team's defense is in a similar condition with three starters out and three others questionable. Key assets Juan Thornhill and Maurice Hurst Jr. remain on injured reserve with safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman ruled out. Myles Garrett, Jordan Hicks and Denzel Ward enter the week with questionable tags.