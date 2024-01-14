Andrew Berry still supports his guys.

The Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans kicked off the NFL playoffs on Saturday, with the Browns falling to the Texans 45-14.

Houston is now advancing to the next round of the playoffs, while the Browns see their season come to an end.

Despite the team's disappointment, Browns GM Andrew Berry made sure to shake every person's hand on the way to the locker room:

He shook everyone’s hand before going in the Locker Room. I admire & respect this gesture by AB. However, I Need This GM to Get Us To The Super-Bowl! Now!! #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/Vb82m39z5T — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) January 14, 2024

Although things didn't go the Browns' way, Berry showed why he's an excellent leader in the front office with the gesture. Things like this are why the culture in Cleveland has improved significantly in recent years.

Despite the comradery, the Browns have to be feeling disappointed on Saturday night. The Texans got pretty much whatever they wanted behind the spectacular play of CJ Stroud. Meanwhile, Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco struggled, throwing consecutive interceptions in the third quarter.

Flacco spoke about the Browns' play after the game.

“I think they did what they do well,” said Flacco. “They seemed to be a little more aggressive, they seemed to be playing faster, you know, basic things. They played with a little bit more confidence, a little bit more speed, a little bit more hunger. They seemed to have a better day. I thought we kind of weathered the storm a little bit there and we had two good drives. If it was one of those tight games, I felt like we could've stayed out there and do that, but the game got away from us obviously.”

The Browns had a solid season, despite its disappointing end. Now the team turns to GM Andrew Berry to tinker around the edges and build a contender.