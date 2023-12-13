Already hampered by injuries, the Browns are now at risk of losing two of their best defensive players

The Cleveland Browns have been no stranger to injuries this season. This time around, the Browns are at risk of losing two key defenders for the remainder of the season.

Cleveland has already lost safety Grant Delpit for the season after he suffered a groin injury. The Browns are placing him on IR, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Alongside him, defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is dealing with a potentially season-ending pectoral injury, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Delpit recently received a $33 million contract extension from the Browns. His play this season has justified it, as the safety has racked up 80 tackles, three passes defended, an interception and both a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Delpit has earned a solid 70 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Okoronkwo might not be as well-known as Delpit. However, he has been a key force for the Browns in 2023. The defensive end has racked up 31 tackles, eight QB hits and 4.5 sacks. His sacks are behind just Myles Garrett for most on the team.

With Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending injury, Cleveland has turned to Joe Flacco as their QB1. While Flacco has been impressive, the team's 8-5 record has been largely reliant on the Browns' defense. Cleveland ranks best in the NFL by allowing 263 yards per game.

But without Grant Delpit or Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, the Browns will surely be taking a hit. Even with Flacco, Cleveland has been playing like a team with really playoff aspirations. But after yet another injury bug, the Browns will once again need to find speedy patchwork.