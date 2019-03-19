The Cleveland Browns have been going wild thus far this offseason, but in spite of their shopping spree, they will not represent an option for free-agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski, according to Greg A. Berard of The Boston Sports Journal.

Gostkowski spent the 2018 campaign with the New England Patriots, making 27 of his 32 field-goal attempts and converting 49 of his 50 extra points. He also won a Super Bowl, marking his third title with the Patriots.

The 35-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Memphis, was originally selected by the Patriots in the fourth round (118th pick overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Tasked with the unenviable job of filling the shoes of legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri, Gostkowski struggled a bit during his rookie campaign, making 20 of his 26 field-goal attempts and nailing just one 50-yarder.

But, three years into his NFL career, Gostkowski broke out, earning a Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro honors after draining 36 of his 40 field-goal tries.

From that point on, Gostkowski went on to become a very reliable kicker in New England, and overall, he has made four Pro Bowls while earning First-Team All-Pro honors twice during his 13-year NFL tenure.

However, the Patriots declined to place a franchise tag on Gostkowski, and they don’t seem to be in any rush to re-sign him, which has been the modus operandi of New England for years running.

As for the Browns?

They made a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last week, giving them a lethal receiving duo of Beckham and Jarvis Landry for quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw the football.