Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking up the injury. Via Jake Trotter, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the ACL tear will keep Odom out for the year.

Odom was picked up this offseason by the Browns following an impressive stint in the USFL, during which he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 10-game season in the USFL, Odom racked up 12.0 sacks and 41 tackles as a member of the Houston Gamblers. He used his impressive season to land him an NFL roster spot with the Browns, but he won’t get to strut his stuff in 2022 following the season-ending injury.

It’s unclear just how much of a role the Browns had envisioned for Odom in 2022. The team’s latest depth chart had him listed as the third-string defensive end, behind Jadeveon Clowney and Isaac Rochell.

Odom has been fighting to secure a spot on an NFL roster for quite some time now. He was undrafted in 2016 out of Arkansas State, where he’d played four seasons, including a 13-game senior year that saw him record 12.5 sacks. He had brief stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers from 2017-18, and latched on with Washington in 2019. He’s also spent time in the AAF with the Salt Lake Stallions and in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders before joining the Browns in the offseason.