The Cleveland Browns were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Cleveland finished the regulars season 3-14, which gives them the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns have made a few tweaks to their coaching staff already this offseason, with one more coach now in a new role.

The Browns are promoting coach Bill Musgrave to be the team's next QB coach, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Musgrave has been a senior offensive assistant on Kevin Stefanski's coaching staff for the past two seasons.

There are a few potential reasons why the Browns would make a change at QB coach.

The first possibility is that Cleveland has plans to add a new face at the quarterback position. Since the Browns have the second overall pick, they will be in position to grab either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the draft. Either player projects as an immediate starter for a Browns team bereft of quarterback talent.

One other possibility could relate to Deshaun Watson. Watson suffered an Achilles injury in October that ended his 2024 season and could linger into the 2025 season as well. The controversial quarterback has disappointed since being traded to the Browns. Cleveland could be hopeful that a new position coach will coax the last ounces of good football out of him.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns approach the QB position this offseason.

Kevin Stefanski dropped bombshell revelation after hiring new Browns OC

Kevin Stefanski has made a number of tweaks to his coaching staff already this offseason.

Perhaps the most significant change on Cleveland's coaching staff is their new offensive coordinator. The Browns hired former Notre Dame quarterback Tommy Rees as their new OC earlier in January.

Last week, Stefanski confirmed that he will be retaining playcalling duties for the Browns in 2025.

“As far as play calling, because I know you guys are going to ask, I'm going to call plays, and I reserve the right to change my mind,” Stefanski said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

The bit about changing his mind is an interesting inclusion by Stefanski. It is reasonable to take things slow with a first-time offensive coordinator, especially one who hasn't called plays before. Reading between the lines, it sounds like Stefanski may decide in the future to hand off playcalling to Rees.

The Browns need to spend some time reloading the roster before fans will care about who is calling plays.