The Cleveland Browns are dealing with injuries to kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Corey Bojorquez ahead of Thursday's game.

The Cleveland Browns are now dealing with injuries to kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Corey Bojorquez, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Dustin Hopkins is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and Riley Patterson will take over at kicker for the Browns' game against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Corey Bojorquez's injury is seemingly less serious than Hopkins, as he has a quad injury. The Browns signed Matt Haack as insurance in case Bojorquez is unable to play on Thursday against the Jets.

It is certain that the Browns will have Riley Patterson in place of Hopkins on Thursday, but it is up in the air as to whether or not Bojorquez or Matt Haack will be punting against the Jets. It will be worth monitoring the injury report, as it has been all season for the Browns.

This is just two more injuries added to the long list this season for Cleveland. Despite that, Kevin Stefanski has his team at 10-5, in great position for a playoff spot, and with an outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

After Thursday's home game against the Jets, the Browns will play a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals to end the season. It will be interesting to see what implications that last game against the Bengals will have. For now, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns will focus on getting a win on Thursday and securing a playoff spot to take pressure off of the final game of the regular season.