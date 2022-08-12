Browns reveal Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb’s statuses for preseason opener, Deshaun Watson’s debut

The Cleveland Browns will play their NFL preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. The main storyline will be Deshaun Watson making his Browns debut. The controversial QB is facing a 6-game suspension which is currently being appealed. However, that suspension only pertains to the regular season. But a number of other notable names will not be suiting up alongside Watson on Friday. Stars such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are amongst those who aren’t expected to play against Jacksonville.

Chub and Garrett are both healthy. But Cleveland is opting to give other players time on the field in this game.

The Browns are dealing with injuries which has led some players to be inactive. Wide receiver Michael Ward is dealing with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, cornerback Denzel Ward is out due to a foot ailment.

Cleveland is hopeful that injuries won’t plague them during the regular season. The Browns are going to need all hands on deck given Deshaun Watson ‘s looming suspension.

Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett have emerged as the cornerstones of this team. Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL, while many consider Garrett to be the best defensive lineman in the sport. Although they aren’t playing against the Jaguars, both players will be crucial to the Browns’ success in 2022.

This projects to be popular game with Watson getting the start. The QB may be in line for some boo’s from the Jacksonville crowd, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.