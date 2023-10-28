The Cleveland Browns will battle the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 on Sunday. The game is set to feature a pair of 4-2 teams, so it promises to be a competitive affair. Browns running back Jerome Ford is questionable due to an ankle injury.

Although Ford still could play, the Browns' most recent roster move hints at the running back's possible status. Cleveland reportedly elevated RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Browns make a roster move

Wilkins, 29, has been in the NFL since 2018. He originally made his debut with the Indianapolis Colts where he would play until 2021. After joining the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 season, Wilkins returned to the Colts in 2022.

He's never been a star running back but Wilkins displayed signs of promise early in his career. His experience alone will prove to be valuable for a team like the Browns given all of the injuries they are dealing with.

Kareem Hunt will be Cleveland's primary running back if Ford misses the game. Whether Ford plays or not, Wilkins can provide valuable depth.

Browns-Seahawks Week 8 game

Cleveland is fresh off a pair of competitive wins, defeating the San Francisco 49ers by two points in Week 6 and the Colts by one point in Week 7. Meanwhile, Seattle most recently defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-10.

Both the Browns and Seahawks are playing well overall. This contest should be close as well. The Browns would love to win with more of a cushion this time around, but that will be a challenge.

Jerome Ford's final injury status will play a role in determining the outcome of this game. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Ford and the Browns as they are made available.