Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?

The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received.

As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if their new quarterback will be available. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Watson will be suspended immediately if he is given a year-long suspension. This will sideline him for the Browns’ preseason opener if it is enacted before the game begins.

“Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now. If implemented before Friday night, this would keep Watson off the field for the preseason opener against the Jaguars,” writes Florio about the Deshaun Watson situation. “And, no, the NFL Players Association hasn’t ruled out the possibility of this happening. As one source with knowledge of the union’s thinking on the case said, ‘We are ready if he does.'”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Watson’s behavior “predatory” and is seeking harsher punishment, which is expected to be handed down by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey. The NFL’s leniency in situations of domestic abuse in the past ultimately led to Watson getting just a slap on the wrist, so the league is looking to take a bigger stand.

Cleveland would like to play Deshaun Watson against the Jaguars but may not get that chance. They are expecting to play without Watson and could be without him for the entire first season with his new team.