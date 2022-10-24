David Njoku dodges a bullet with injury diagnosis after Week 7 loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-5 on the season with another hard fought loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Not only did the Browns lose the game, but they also lost tight end David Njoku, who was forced out of the game early with an ankle injury. Fortunately, the latest update on Njoku’s injury seems to be good news for the talented tight end and the Browns.

David Njoku injury update

Njoku was forced out of the game in the second half, but not before he hauled in seven catches for 71 yards. That highlights how productive Njoku has been for the Browns this season, which is why there was so much concern surrounding his exit from the game. But it sounds like Njoku dodged a bullet here, as he suffered a high ankle sprain that has a recovery timeline of 2-to-5 weeks.

“According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that a source told Schefter “isn’t serious.” While Cleveland will need to conduct more tests to determine the full extent of Njoku’s injury, the tight end should be OK.” – Myles Simmons, ProFootballTalk

There is still some more information that Cleveland will need before determining how long Njoku will be out for, but the initial diagnosis here is good news. The fear was that Njoku would be forced to miss the rest of the season, which would have been a huge loss for the Browns offense.

While it looks like Njoku will have to miss some time, he likely will be back on the field at some point this season. Considering how good he has been for the Browns, they can’t get him back soon enough, and it will be interesting to see how the Browns plan on getting by while he’s stuck on the sidelines.