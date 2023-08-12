Not every comeback trail ends in triumph. There after too many players who endure relentless rehab just to be pushed back all the way to the beginning. Last week, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his Achilles almost exactly a year after suffering a torn ACL, and now a Cleveland Browns defensive contributor has been dealt a similar fate.

“Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips, a former starter who finished last season on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, will miss this season with a torn pec, per source,” Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted Saturday. The 24-year-old left Friday's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders and was later seen with his right arm in a sling. He tied for the team-lead in tackles (five) in the 17-15 loss.



Injuries have been the sad story of Phillips' three-year career thus far. He came into the league fresh off being a key member of LSU's 2019 National Championship team but has not had the chance to fully showcase his abilities at the NFL-level. The former third-round pick will have to dig deep and fight through the heartbreak.

Although Phillips has logged just eight total starts for Cleveland, head coach Kevin Stefanski is now without much-needed defensive depth. The Browns were stingy against the pass but struggled mightily to stop opposing running backs, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards lasts season.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was brought in to tighten things up, and fans will have to trust he can navigate this early adversity. He and Cleveland will look to put this tough weekend behind them ahead of next weekend's preseason meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.