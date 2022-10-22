Deion Jones set to give Browns defense first boost since trade from Falcons

The Cleveland Browns are doing their best to hang around in the AFC North while they wait for Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension to end. Fortunately, it looks like their defense is set to get a big boost heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, as their trade acquisition Deion Jones looks to be ready to make his debut with his new team.

The Browns picked up Jones a few weeks ago from the Atlanta Falcons to help shore up their linebacker corps. Jones hasn’t played at all this season, though, as he has been working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. But Jones finally appears to be ready to go, as the Browns have activated him off of their injured reserve just in time for their divisional matchup against the Ravens.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Browns have activated LB Deion Jones from injured reserve, and the former Falcons standout will make his debut.”

This is big news, as the Browns have struggled to get much production in the middle of their defense from their linebackers to open the season. Jones can solve those woes in the blink of an eye, as he has been an effective tackler all throughout his career. He’s had at least 100 tackles in every season of his career, except for 2018 when he played in just six games.

Jones will have a tall task ahead of him in Week 7 against a dangerous Ravens defense. But he will have a lot of help alongside him, and that should help ease him into the mix when it comes to his debut for the season. Jones may not have a huge impact right away, but this is a move that should help the Browns defense take a step forward over the next few weeks.