Published November 11, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Down, but not completely out.

The Cleveland Browns’ chances of locking down two of the NFL’s fastest receivers in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill just went up with the return of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who returned to practice last Monday and fully participated three days after.

“It was tough,” Denzel Ward said last Thursday. “Throughout that whole time I was having headaches every day. If you’re having any symptoms in the protocol, you’re not able to really progress.

“I was able to overcome that. I’m glad to be here now.”

The 25-year-old cornerback suffered a concussion in a Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the third of his five-year NFL career, allowing cornerback Greedy Williams to make his season debut against the New England Patriots. Denzel Ward logged 21 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception in five games played this season.

The former Ohio State Buckeye last faced the Dolphins in 2019, where he logged three tackles and a pass deflection during a 41-24 win in FirstEnergy Stadium. He will have to face two new challengers in receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this year, who have combined for just above 1,900 yards in nine games. Ward’s ability to shut down either receiver could give defensive end Myles Garrett the opportunities he so desperately wanted towards the beginning of the season.

“It is exciting, it’s fun,” Denzel Ward said. “I’m just glad to be out here with the guys being able to play the game again.

“I’m looking forward playing against the Dolphins. I think we match up well with those guys, but we just have to go out there and try to find a way to get a win.”

The Browns will kick off against the Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. EST this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.