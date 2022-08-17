Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.

#Browns Denzel Ward offered $400 for an INT, so rookie Martin Emerson got paid for his pick-six vs. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/TuO20n0CFl — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2022

Well, he’s $400 poorer now after Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson picked off Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard and took the ball to the house in the second quarter of the preseason game between the two teams last week.

🚨 MARTIN EMERSON PICK-SIX 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XafxwdJWzR — Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) August 13, 2022

Of course, Denzel Ward wouldn’t lose sleep over $400. After all, he just signed a massive five-year deal worth $100.5 million with the Browns back in April. That’s also the type of money Emerson is looking to score one day, and his interception against the Jaguars was a good start for the rookie out of Mississippi State. The Browns took Emerson in the third round (68th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft even though Cleveland was already stacked in that position. Then again, the Browns can never have more than enough help on defense even after the 2021 NFL season in which their defense was ranked fifth in the entire NFL with only 202.3 passing yards allowed per game.

As for Denzel Ward, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season, he might have to prepare more money to dole out in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason when the Browns go up against the Philadelphia Eagles in front of Cleveland home fans.