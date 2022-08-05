The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the Browns. Owner Jimmy Haslam then proceeded to hand Watson a $230 million fully guaranteed extension.

Yes, it’s a messy situation. The Browns fanbase thought they were going to be let off the hook a bit after the initial 6-game suspension ruling by the artibrator. However, the NFL is swinging for the fences on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension. The worst part for the team: Watson might be better off serving his suspension now instead of fighting for it in court. (via Ben Volin)

Whatever suspension Deshaun Watson ends up with, he has millions of reasons to serve it this year and not drag it out in court: This year, he loses $57,500 each game suspended. Next year, he would lose $2.55 million PER GAME. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 5, 2022

Because of Robinson’s initial ruling and the NFL’s subsequent appeal, the Browns should expect a six-game suspension for Watson at the minimum. This year, if that suspension takes effect, he’ll only lose around $60,000 per game. A big number for the average Joe, but it’s significantly lower than the $2.55 million he’ll lose next year potentially.

If we extrapolate those per-game fines to six games, Watson could lose just under $350,000. If he fights the NFL in court and loses, his suspension will be moved to next year, and he’ll lose at least $15 million for the six games. That number could go higher depending on what the NFL decides to hand the Browns quarterback.

There’s also the fact that the NFL is looking to add a hefty fine on top of a Watson suspension. At this point, it’s clear that the Browns’ home run play for Watson is turning into a dud. How will this team recover in the next few years?