Deshaun Watson return status vs. Texans gets update from Browns GM Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns are 3-5 so far this season as they await the return of Deshaun Watson. Their new quarterback is still serving his suspension as a result of his sexual assault allegations that continues to grow in numbers. Amid the massive scandal, Cleveland is still sticking by their new QB and is ready for him to play when his suspension ends.

There was no serious doubt over whether Watson would play in Week 13, his first eligible game to return, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry believes that Watson will suit up to face the Houston Texans, his former team, in his 2022 debut.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry says he expects QB Deshaun Watson to start when he’s eligible to play in Week 13 in Houston,” writes Jake Trotter of ESPN on Twitter.

Jacoby Brissett has stepped in for Watson. Through eight games, he has recorded 1,862 yards, seven passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts. The Browns have been able to win some games thanks to the tremendous performances of Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. Chubb, in particular, has been crucial to the offense as he ranks third in yards from scrimmage in the NFL, behind only Tyreek Hill and Saquon Barkley.

Watson will look to get the Browns back to the playoffs. With the AFC North still pretty close, they have an outside shot at making it. However, with still a few weeks to go before his return, Cleveland will look to get back to a .500 record in the meantime.