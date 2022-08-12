Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in limbo as they await the results of the NFL’s appeal to Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. After the ruling came down from Disciplinary Officer and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, Roger Goodell insisted on appealing. He had the option of hearing the appeal himself, but in fairness, delegated it to the former New Jersey Attorney General, Peter C. Harvey.

As it turns out, the appeal might become obsolete. According to Pro Football Talk, a settlement between Watson and the NFL is not out of the question.

Settlement of the Deshaun Watson situation is not out of the question, I’m told. Stay tuned. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2022

It stands to reason that the NFLPA and Watson’s camp are concerned that he will be suspended indefinitely. That would keep him from playing in the preseason and likely cost him the entire 2022 regular season.

Commissioner Goodell recently spoke about Judge Robinson’s 15-page report. He used some scathing language, according to NFL.com.

“We’ve seen the evidence. [Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior,” Goodell said. He went on to say that he believes the league should continue to push for at least a year-long suspension for Watson.

Interestingly, the NFLPA had stated the day before Robinson’s ruling announcing they were willing to accept what punishment she recommended. It was as though they had knowledge of the information in advance. They asked the NFL to stand by it as well. The league did not bite.

Now that Goodell has made it clear his intention in the Deshaun Watson saga, it appears the NFLPA wants to come back to the table.

But according to the Washington Post, there is not a ton of optimism of a settlement.