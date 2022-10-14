Just when you thought the dust was beginning to settle on Deshaun Watson’s sexual harassment case, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been rocked with yet another lawsuit. This time around, an unnamed woman is suing the three-time Pro Bowler for allegedly forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

According to the lawsuit, the woman filing the claim is a licensed massage therapist who had her traumatic encounter with Watson nearly two years ago (via Claire Geary of News 5 Cleveland):

Attorney Anissah M. Nguyen filed the suit on Thursday on behalf of a woman only identified as “Jane Doe,” who is a licensed massage therapist. The suit claims Watson sought out sex-related acts during a massage therapy appointment that occurred on Dec. 18, 2020.

According to the woman, Watson reached out to her via Instagram to book a massage appointment. The Browns star allegedly forced her to have sex with him, but she refused. She was then pressured into performing oral sex on Watson, who later paid her $300 for her services.

The woman’s lawyer released a lengthy statement detailing her client’s experience with Watson, while also shedding light on the timing of the lawsuit:

“My client’s experience with DeShaun Watson follows a series of disturbingly similar encounters reported by more than 20 women who have filed suit against the NFL superstar. Like so many others, my client spent nearly two years struggling to cope with trauma from all that he stole from her and the daily pain that has become her reality. “Knowing her story will bring on the hard conversations, criticism and even victim-blaming, the strength and bravery of these other women gave my client the courage to stand up and speak out. She seeks justice not only for herself and her own healing, but for the more than 20 women who refused to be shamed into silence, and the victims who have yet to come forward. “We are still in the early stages of litigation, but we will seek to depose Mr. Watson before the end of the year,” read the statement.

Watson, who recently re-joined the Browns for team meetings, is still in the midst of his 11-game suspension for his previous case, which also came with a $5 million fine. According to reports, this new case will not affect Watson’s current sanctions.

As of writing, Watson’s camp, the Browns, and the NFL have all yet to release their statement regarding this new lawsuit.