The NFL came out with another round of gambling suspensions on Thursday, and NFLPA President and former Cleveland Browns player JC Tretter criticized how the rules are written when it comes to the NFL’s gambling policy in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“If you’re at home, I played for Cleveland, I could play for eight hours blackjack, go to the team hotel after and there’s no problem, no violation” JC Tretter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “You go as a Brown, you fly to New Orleans, you walk across the street, you play two hands of blackjack, you come back, that’s a suspension.”

The former Browns offensive lineman, Tretter went on to say that the way that the rules are written do not necessarily protect the integrity of the game in his view.

“You have these different kind of nuances of the rules, and when they’re described in a way of we’re protecting the integrity of the game, I don’t know how you compare those two situations and say ‘oh, I get it.’ … and I think that’s the tough thing where guys get confused where even if you try to explain these rules to them, it just doesn’t connect the right way.”

Players from the Lions, Colts, Titans and more have been suspended for NFL’s gambling policy. Some have been suspended indefinitely, while others have been suspended for six games. It sill be interesting to see if there are any more that come in addition to the ones that the Lions, Colts and Titans are dealing with.