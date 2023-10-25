One of the biggest stories in sports is currently the sign stealing investigation surrounding the Michigan football program. Connor Stalions, a low-level staffer for the Wolverines, has been suspended from the team, and it has been discovered that he has purchased tickets to over 35 college football games across the country. He didn't attend the games, but the NCAA is still investigating the situation to see if Michigan broke the rules. A lot of football players and coaches have been asked about it recently, and former Ohio State football player and current Cleveland Browns tackle Dawand Jones shared his thoughts.

“It’s just sad to see it,” Dawand Jones said, according to a tweet from Tom Withers. “We’re kids at the end of the day, and you don’t want to cheat a kid out of a chance to showcase their skills on a national level. It’s just sad to see that.”

There have been a lot of different takes about the situation, and as one might guess, Jones' stance is quite similar to everyone else's that is affiliated with Ohio State. Michigan has won two straight games over the Buckeyes, and that fan base is hoping for those wins to be vacated.

Michigan State fans have a similar view on the situation as Jones and the Ohio State fan base. That is typically how things going in instances like this: The rivals are not going to be happy.

There are a good amount of people on the other end of the spectrum as well that think the situation isn't a big deal. At the end of the day, all we can do is wait and see how things play out.