From the looks of it, the Browns have signed strong safety Grant Delpit to a very team-friendly deal moving forward.

The Cleveland Browns, prior to their huge win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday that moves them to 8-5 on the season, made a crucial roster move to prepare the team for its future, locking up 25-year old safety Grant Delpit to a contract extension, the terms of which weren't readily available. But now, Brad Stainbrook of 247 Sports has learned that the Browns were able to come to an agreement with Delpit on a three-year, $36 million deal with just over $23 million guaranteed.

The contract, as structured, is virtually a two-year deal, as the money is only guaranteed for the first two years of the contract. This is a team-friendly deal for the Browns, as some pundits believe that Delpit may have been able to command a more lucrative contract if he elected to reach free agency. Now, the Browns have their two safeties under contract, with free safety Juan Thornhill locked into a $21 million deal with $14 million in guaranteed money for the next three seasons.

Grant Delpit has been a huge part of the Browns' solid efforts in the 2023 season, with Cleveland remaining in the playoff hunt despite sustaining major injuries to crucial offensive pieces such as Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb. Delpit, in particular, has been the anchor of the Browns' defense, leading it in multiple key categories.

The 25-year old strong safety is still leading the Browns in tackles. After tallying six in their 31-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday, Delpit now has 80 combined tackles on the season, to go along with 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception across 13 games.

Since missing the entirety of his rookie season with an Achilles injury, Grant Delpit has been very durable for an improving Browns team. He played the entire 2022 season, starting 16 of those games, while he has started in all of Cleveland's games so far this season.

The contract extension Delpit signed, which pays him an average annual value of $12 million if the Browns guarantee his entire contract, makes him the 12th-highest paid safety in the NFL. And at 25, Delpit should be in the middle of his prime years, making it a very valuable deal for Cleveland moving forward.