‘He is nothing more than a paper tiger’: Tony Buzbee absolutely destroys Roger Goodell after NFL settles with Deshaun Watson

After news broke Thursday morning that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games, reactions ran rampant online. Roger Goodell and the NFL agreed to a settlement with the NFLPA, allowing Watson to play the final six games of this season. It’s possible that no reaction was more visceral, sad and on point than that of Tony Buzbee, the plaintiffs’ lawyer.

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot captured his thoughts on Watson’s suspension.

Statement from attorney Tony Buzbee on #Browns Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension pic.twitter.com/P7JF8X6I3v — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2022

“My belief is that he (Goodell) is nothing more than a paper tiger. The message today to all victims is clear, if you believe you have been sexually assaulted by a powerful person, keep your mouth shut and go away. The NFL has certainly demonstrated that its ownership and the organization doesn’t care. To all sexual assault survivors, do not allow this recent ‘punishment’ to deter you. Keep speaking up and keep speaking out.”

It’s hard to argue with Buzbee. Watson was facing civil suits fro 25 different women. That doesn’t include the 30 civil suits the Houston Texans already took care of.

Judge Sue L. Robinson stated in her report that she believed Watson was lying, calling his behavior egregious and predatory. After the initial six-game suspension ruling, Goodell openly agreed with Robinson’s assessment, saying that he needed a full year suspension.

Instead, Goodell settled with the Watson potentially to get this story out of the news. To make matters worse for Goodell, Deshaun Watson is eligible to return Week 13 at the Houston Texas. Do you believe that’s a coincidence or a ratings play for the NFL?