‘I almost blacked out’: Jacoby Brissett vocal on emotional QB sneak that fired up Browns

The Cleveland Browns secured their second win of the season on Thursday Night Football. With a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, they rebounded from a brutal Week 2 defeat thanks to strong performances from Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper.

Brissett made one of the more pivotal plays of the game by taking a 3rd-down quarterback sneak for six yards to pick up a first down in the red zone. He was fired up afterward, pumping his fist and feeding off of the crowd, which featured some NBA stars. The play set up a goal-to-go situation that ended with a Chubb touchdown. Getting seven points there instead of three was a huge boost for the Browns.

Brissett has been extremely productive at the quarterback sneak across his entire career. Following the win, he explained that he was just letting himself feel the excitement of the game.

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on the emotion after his 6-yard sneak and fist pump pic.twitter.com/2U6fIyOVsV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 23, 2022

“I’ve never been able to do that in a game, and every time I see a quarterback do that, I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s so sick. I wanna do that one time,’” Jacoby Brissett told reporters after the Browns win. “And I told myself if I get the sneak, I’m doing it. I almost blacked out…the flow of the game, and just being excited and letting my emotion show and not holding things in and just being present.”

Brissett had himself a solid game, throwing for 220 yards and two touchdowns while completing 21 of his 31 passing attempts and no turnovers. Chubb compiled 113 yards on the ground as well as a score while Cooper caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Browns are now 2-1 on the season.