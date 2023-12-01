Browns WR Michael Woods II, who was already out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, has been suspended for personal conduct reasons

The NFL is suspending Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.The alleged incident took place during the summer.

The 23-year-old was already sidelined for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign after rupturing his Achilles in April but now will not receive a paycheck for the remainder of the season.

Woods was a viable contributor for both Arkansas and Oklahoma before the Browns selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He tallied five receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards in 12 games with the team last season. Woods had higher hopes for this year but suffered the aforementioned injury while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose season is also over after he underwent shoulder surgery.

Turning to the football side of things, since no further information is known at this moment, the Browns are gearing up for a big Week 13 home game against the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are desperate to pick up the win, with varying degrees of playoff implications on the line for each franchise.

Cleveland (7-4) presently occupies the No. 6 seed in the AFC postseason picture, while LA (5-6) is ninth in the NFC. Manufacturing consistent offense has been an issue for the Browns due to a lackluster quarterback situation and a lack of reliable weapons. Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco is getting the start, so perhaps the team will be a bit more fundamentally sound this Sunday.

Despite not being football-related, the suspension of Michael Woods II is yet another piece of negative news for the Browns. It remains to be seen how the organization will respond to the NFL's disciplinary decision.