Myles Garrett had Cleveland Browns fans worried sick after he had reportedly figured in a single-vehicle car crash that left him and a passenger injured.

Beyond his ability to play on the football field, the priority has been on own personal safety. After the body cam footage was released, it’s hard not to imagine that the scene could have ended much worse than it did. He ended up suffering shoulder and bicep strains along with a few lacerations.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spoke out on Myles Garrett’s accident, vocal in the same manner any of his supporters, friends, and family would react.

“The main thing is that he’s okay,” said Jacoby Brissett. “Obviously, our thoughts are with him. Just want him to be healthy. Yeah, I texted him. He’s doing fine. Just glad he’s okay. Tough, tough, scary situation. But glad he made it out safe.”

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Myles Garrett being OK after accident.

Myles Garrett is one of the most formidable forces on the football field in the entire NFL. But all the strength in the world won’t be able to shield anyone from an untimely accident. As of now, the former Browns No. 1 overall pick has already been released from the hospital, but is unsurprisingly still not practicing with the team just yet, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, recently released from the hospital following a scary car crash, has not been in the building today, source said. He'll continue to recover but obviously won't practice today.

The second chance on life will like serve as a stern reminder for Myles Garrett to appreciate what he has and renew his focus not just on the game of football, but also the people in and around his life.