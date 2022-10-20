Jadeveon Clowney gets massive injury update ahead of Browns’ crucial game vs. Ravens

There is now growing optimism regarding Jadeveon Clowney’s availability for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney’s second season with the Browns has been marred by injury. He missed the Browns’ games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle ailment that he suffered during the Week 2 home defeat to the New York Jets. There was early concern about his status for the rest of the first half of the campaign, as he was seen in a walking boot following the loss to the Jets, but the team decided against placing him on injured reserve.

Clowney wound up making his return to action in the Browns’ Week 5 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played in 73 percent of snaps on defense. However, he ended up being sidelined the following week for the home clash with the New England Patriots due to ankle, knee, and elbow injuries.

To the delight of the Browns coaching staff, Clowney made his return to practice on Thursday, as he was a limited participant throughout the session.

The attention now turns to Friday and whether Clowney will once again feature in practice ahead of the Browns’ divisional road contest against Baltimore.

When it comes to Clowney’s status for Week 7, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did note on Wednesday that several factors will determine whether the veteran pass rusher will receive the green light to play in the game.

“He is coming along,” Stefanski said. “He is rehabbing very hard. He wants to get out there. Just see him practice and make sure that physically he can go be himself.”

In the big picture, the Browns are looking to snap their three-game losing streak in Week 7.